Father, fiance indicted while funeral to be held for boy

An eight-year-old boy who allegedly died from hypothermia after being forced to sleep in an unheated garage will be laid to rest on Long Island Thursday.

Thomas Valva's father, NYPD Officer Michael Valva, 40, and his fiance, Angela Pollina, 42, appeared in court Wednesday to face charges related to the Jan. 17 death of Thomas. They were arrested on murder charges, but new charges won't be announced until their arraignment next week.

Thomas' brothers, Andrew, 6, and Anthony, 10, were transferred to the temporary custody of their mother, Justyna Zubko-Valva.

A wake was held Wednesday night.

On the same day as his wake, a rally for reform was held outside the Nassau County Court House where dozens demanded the removal of three judges involved in the case.

Protesters are calling for an investigation of the judicial system that they say is plagued by corruption.

The funeral will be held at St. Elizabeth Church in Melville at 9:30 a.m.

The boy will be laid to rest at St. Charles Cemetery in East Farmingdale.

Temperatures had plunged to 19 degrees the last night of Thomas' life. His body's temperature was reportedly only 76 degrees when he was discovered.