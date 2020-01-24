Father, fiance charged in death of boy on Long Island

The father of an eight-year-old boy and the father's fiance were arrested in connection with the boy's murder on Long Island.

Suffolk County Police announced the arrests Friday of Michael Valva, 40, and Angela Pollina, 42, both of Center Moriches.

Valva is an NYPD officer, reported the NY Post.

The pair was charged with murder in the second degree.

On Jan. 17 at about 9:40 a.m.,, police responded to the couple's home at 11 Bittersweet Lane in Center Moriches after they alerted police that Thomas Valva had fallen in the driveway.

The boy was rushed to Long Island Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Suffolk County Medical Examiner is conducting an autopsy to determine how he died.

The boy's mother, Justyna Valva, posted a message about her son on a GoFundMe page created to help pay for funeral expenses.

"It is with great sadness that I must bury my 8 year old son. He passed recently due to a tragic accident. At this time I am not able to handle these unforeseen costs on my own and if there is any help anyone can provide we would greatly appreciate it. In lieu of floral arraignments we ask that a donation be made instead. Thank you for your help and sympathy."

As of Friday morning, more than $14,000 had been raised through the GoFundMe campaign.