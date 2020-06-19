Fashion designer creates modest clothing line

Intrigue, scandal, fraud, prison -- fashion designer Elle B. Mambetov’s story sounds more like a novel than reality.

Mambetov debuted her first collection at the age of 26 at London Fashion Week, but after being the victim of identity theft and fraud she wound up being in a UK prison for crimes she didn’t commit.

Less than two years after being released, she’s debuting her US collection at the Beverly Center in LA next month.

Mambetov who is Muslim is out to prove that modest fashions can still be cool.

Despite the pandemic, she recently held a successful virtual presentation of her new line Elle BZhou.