Fans barred from Warriors home game after San Francisco cancels large gatherings over coronavirus

The City of San Francisco announced on Wednesday that it's canceling all large gathering of 1,000 or more people, including Warriors games where fans would normally be in attendance.

Mayor London Breed said the move is a necessary measure to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the community.

“We know that this order is disruptive, but it is an important step to support public health,” she said. The mayor continued on to say the decision was made based on recommendations from public health officials.

"We know canceling these events is a challenge for everyone and we’ve been talking with venues and event organizers about the need to protect public health. Today I spoke with the Warriors to discuss the steps we’re taking to cancel large events and they are in support of our efforts," Breed said.

In light of the moratorium, the Chase Center will empty for Thursday's game as the Warriors are forced to play without an audience. The team confirmed that fans are barred from attending the home game against the Brooklyn Nets.

People who purchased tickets will receive a full refund.

As the coronavirus continues to threaten sporting events, the NBA's governors board is mulling over several scenarios on how the league will move forward, ESPN reports. One possibility is to move some games to NBA cities where the number of coronavirus cases is low.