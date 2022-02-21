'Family Reunion' actress Jaida Benjamin missing after last seen in Los Angeles

article

A search is underway for Family Reunion actress Jaida Benjamin, who was last seen in Los Angeles.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the 27-year-old was last seen at Tujunga Avenue and Ventura Boulevard in the Studio City area on Saturday, February 19.

Benjamin, who played Kelly on Family Reunion, is listed at 5-foot-3 and last seen wearing a purple crop top, a pair of pink jogging shorts and a pair of white sneakers.

Anyone with information on Benjamin is asked to call 213-996-1800 or 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247).

Police are asking for the public's help in finding

