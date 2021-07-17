Dangerous storms possible following sweltering afternoon heat
NEW YORK - Saturday will be another day of extreme heat across the tri-state region, with heat indices expected to reach into the upper 90s this afternoon.
The heat, however, will be followed by a series of strong, potentially severe storms rolling across the area. The storms may begin developing around 2 to 4 p.m., and should by 6 p.m. should begin sweeping the region.
The storms could bring damaging winds and the possibility of an isolated tornado.
As a result, a Flash Flood Watch has been issued for virtually the entire NY-Metro area, with nearly two inches of rain expected to fall in some areas.
Credit: @NWSNewYorkNY
The worst of the heat should be gone by Sunday, but the humidity will hang around for a few more days until a bit of relief arrives next week.
