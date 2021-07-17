Dangerous storms possible following sweltering afternoon heat

Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
until SAT 3:00 PM EDT, Monroe County
16
Flash Flood Warning
from SAT 2:20 PM EDT until SAT 4:15 PM EDT, Bergen County, Essex County, Hudson County, Union County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from SAT 2:42 PM EDT until SAT 3:30 PM EDT, Bergen County, Essex County, Hudson County, Union County
Flood Warning
from SAT 2:10 PM EDT until SUN 2:00 PM EDT, Monroe County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from SAT 1:14 PM EDT until SAT 11:00 PM EDT, Fairfield County, Bronx County, Kings County, Nassau County, Orange County, Putnam County, Queens County, Richmond County, Rockland County, Sullivan County, Westchester County, Bergen County, Essex County, Hudson County, Passaic County, Union County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from SAT 1:13 PM EDT until SAT 11:00 PM EDT, Dutchess County, Ulster County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from SAT 1:15 PM EDT until SAT 11:00 PM EDT, Hunterdon County, Middlesex County, Monmouth County, Morris County, Ocean County, Salem County, Somerset County, Sussex County, Warren County
Flash Flood Watch
from SAT 12:00 PM EDT until SUN 12:00 PM EDT, Eastern Dutchess County, Eastern Ulster County, Western Dutchess County, Western Ulster County
Flash Flood Watch
from SAT 2:00 PM EDT until SUN 2:00 AM EDT, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County, Hunterdon County, Mercer County, Middlesex County, Morris County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Sussex County, Warren County, Western Monmouth County
Flood Advisory
from SAT 2:10 PM EDT until SAT 3:45 PM EDT, Bergen County, Essex County, Hudson County, Union County
Flash Flood Watch
until SUN 2:00 AM EDT, Sullivan County
Heat Advisory
until SAT 7:00 PM EDT, Northeast Suffolk County, Northern Westchester County, Northwest Suffolk County, Rockland County, Southeast Suffolk County, Southwest Suffolk County
Flood Advisory
until SAT 3:30 PM EDT, Hunterdon County
Heat Advisory
until SAT 8:00 PM EDT, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Monmouth County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Hunterdon County, Mercer County, Middlesex County, Morris County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Monmouth County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County
Flash Flood Watch
from SAT 2:00 PM EDT until SUN 6:00 AM EDT, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Northern Westchester County, Orange County, Putnam County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Rockland County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County
Flood Advisory
from SAT 2:02 PM EDT until SAT 4:00 PM EDT, Monmouth County, Ocean County

Dangerous storms possible following sweltering afternoon heat

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
New York City
FOX 5 NY
article

Credit: @NWSNewYorkNY

NEW YORK - Saturday will be another day of extreme heat across the tri-state region, with heat indices expected to reach into the upper 90s this afternoon.

The heat, however, will be followed by a series of strong, potentially severe storms rolling across the area. The storms may begin developing around 2 to 4 p.m., and should by 6 p.m. should begin sweeping the region.

The storms could bring damaging winds and the possibility of an isolated tornado. 

As a result, a Flash Flood Watch has been issued for virtually the entire NY-Metro area, with nearly two inches of rain expected to fall in some areas.

Credit: @NWSNewYorkNY

The worst of the heat should be gone by Sunday, but the humidity will hang around for a few more days until a bit of relief arrives next week.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. Download for FREE!