Extreme cold temperatures across region ahead of winter storm

Freezing temperatures have enveloped the region and are forming a one-two punch with a winter storm Sunday night which is expected to drop half a foot of snow in some areas.

Saturday morning saw sub-zero wind chills across the area, before giving way to a sunny but bitterly cold day, with temperatures around 20 degrees.

However, on Sunday, a winter storm currently targeting the south will begin to makes its way up the coast, targeting the entire region with snow and strong winds.

Credit: NWS Forecast Office New York, NY (@NWSNewYorkNY on Twitter)

According to the National Weather Service, the heaviest snow and ice is expected to hit interior portions of the Lower Hudson Valley, southwest Connecticut, and northeastern New Jersey.

Snow is expected to begin Sunday evening, increasing later before becoming a wintry mix late in the night and turning to rain by Monday morning. Snowfall rates could reach up to an inch an hour, with totals of 4-7 inches expected.

Credit: NWS Forecast Office New York, NY (@NWSNewYorkNY on Twitter)

Coastal areas, including New York City are set to see a bit of snowfall, but primarily will get rain beginning Sunday evening and running into Monday morning, with over an inch and a half of rain falling in some areas.

Strong winds of 25 to 35 miles per hour will buffet the area throughout Sunday night, with gusts of 45 to 55 miles per hour.

A coastal flood watch has been issued for New York City, Long Island, the coast of Connecticut, and much of coastal New Jersey as well.