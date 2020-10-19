Elderly woman pushed onto subway tracks in Brooklyn

article

An elderly woman was shoved onto the subway tracks and two other victims were injured in an incident in a Brooklyn subway station.

It happened Monday afternoon at the Clinton Washington Ave. Station in the Clinton Hill neighborhood.

Police say a man got into a dispute with a 73-year-old woman, an 82-year-old man, and their 30-year-old grandson. The 73-year-old woman was apparently pushed onto the track but was not hit by a train.

The three victims were all taken to Methodist Hospital with various injuries. They were all expected to survive.

The attacker got away and has not been caught. Police did not release any description.

The attack is the latest in a string of recent violent incidents in the New York City subway system.

A gunman shot a man in the back at a West Village subway station on Sunday.

Also this month, a man was found stabbed to death inside a Lower Manhattan subway station.

In another attack, a man was stabbed in the neck when he refused to give a homeless man a dollar in a Midtown subway station.



