Elderly street vendor dead after scuffle with thief

article

An elderly Harlem street vendor reportedly died after a scuffle with a thief.

It happened at about 4 p.m. on Tuesday on Frederick Douglass Boulevard. The NYPD responded to a 911 call of an unconscious man. They found the 72-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive lying on the sidewalk.

The man had reportedly confronted a suspect who stole a hat from his table and was pushed to the ground.

EMS took the victim to Harlem Hospital but he did not survive. The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

The police did not release the man's name so this could notify his family first.

The attacker has not been caught.

