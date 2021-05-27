East Side Access project set to open in 2022 after major construction finishes

The East Side Access project, which aims to connect LIRR trains to Grand Central Terminal is nearing the finish line and is set to open in 2022.

"Today we're announcing all the major construction is complete," said Governor Andrew Cuomo during a tour of the new terminal, concourse, and tracks underneath Grand Central Terminal. "Four new levels, four passenger platforms, capacity for 8 trains at a time, 24 trains per hour."

Now, instead of going into Penn Station, Long Island commuters will have direct access to Grand Central Terminal, making it an easier commute to the east side of Manhattan.

However, the $11B underground train project is far from complete. Construction is still underway in a variety of areas, including electrical systems.

And the truth is, as the Governor has said, the East Side Access project will not be up and running until sometime next year.

