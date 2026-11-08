Double shooting in Irvington under investigation; no arrests made
IRVINGTON, N.J. - Police are investigating after shots were fired in Irvington early Sunday morning, sending two victims to the hospital.
What we know:
The shooting broke out around 5:30 a.m. Sunday at 1080 Springfield Avenue.
Two people sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to a local hospital.
No arrests have been made, and police emphasized that the incident was not a police-involved shooting.
What we don't know:
Police have yet to release any information about the victims, along with a possible motive or suspect description.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Irvington Police Department.