Double shooting in Irvington under investigation; no arrests made

The Brief Two people were shot in Irvington, New Jersey, early Sunday morning. They suffered non-life-threatening injuries. No arrests have been made, and an investigation is underway.



Police are investigating after shots were fired in Irvington early Sunday morning, sending two victims to the hospital.

What we know:

The shooting broke out around 5:30 a.m. Sunday at 1080 Springfield Avenue.

Two people sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to a local hospital.

No arrests have been made, and police emphasized that the incident was not a police-involved shooting.

What we don't know:

Police have yet to release any information about the victims, along with a possible motive or suspect description.