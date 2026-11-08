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Double shooting in Irvington under investigation; no arrests made

By
FOX 5 NY
New Jersey
Published November 8, 2026 8:57 AM EST
Published November 8, 2026 8:57 AM EST
Arrest in stabbing death of Brooklyn runner; double shooting in NJ | Good Day Weekend
Arrest in stabbing death of Brooklyn runner; double shooting in NJ | Good Day Weekend

Arrest in stabbing death of Brooklyn runner; double shooting in NJ | Good Day Weekend

A man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the fatal stabbing of a runner along a Brooklyn greenway; police are investigating after two people were shot in Irvington, New Jersey.

The Brief

    • Two people were shot in Irvington, New Jersey, early Sunday morning.
    • They suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
    • No arrests have been made, and an investigation is underway.

IRVINGTON, N.J. - Police are investigating after shots were fired in Irvington early Sunday morning, sending two victims to the hospital.

What we know:

The shooting broke out around 5:30 a.m. Sunday at 1080 Springfield Avenue.

Two people sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to a local hospital.

No arrests have been made, and police emphasized that the incident was not a police-involved shooting.

What we don't know:

Police have yet to release any information about the victims, along with a possible motive or suspect description.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Irvington Police Department.

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