Doctor shot outside Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina, gunman still at large

A 45-year-old doctor was shot in the head during an attempted robbery outside M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina, Minnesota Monday night.

According to the Edina Police Department, officers received calls for a shooting in the hospital’s parking lot just before 9 p.m. The suspect fled the scene, but the victim, who is being treated for their wounds, was able to give officers a description.

The victim is expected to be OK.

Police describe the suspect as a male in his 30s with shaved hair and a tattoo on the right side of his neck who was wearing sweatpants.

The hospital went on lockdown and anyone in the area of the hospital was asked to be cautious and remain in their homes.

The scene has since been cleared, but so far police have not been able to locate the gunman.

Anyone with any information about the shooting or the suspect should contact Edina Police at 952-826-1600.