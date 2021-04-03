DMX in critical condition after overdose, heart attack

article

Rapper DMX suffered a drug overdose Friday night and is currently hospitalized in critical condition.

Sources close to the rapper say that the artist suffered an overdose and heart attack and he was rushed to a hospital in White Plains where he is being treated in the critical care unit.

According to TMZ, DMX reportedly has "some brain activity," but another source said he is in a "vegetative state" and may not survive.

Born Earl Simmons, the 50-year-old has led a troubled life and has spoken openly about his troubles with substance abuse. He has been to rehab several times, the last time in 2019 after completing a 12-month sentence for tax evasion.

DMX was last seen performing in July 2020 when he faced off with Snoop Dogg in a Verzuz battle.

This is a developing story.