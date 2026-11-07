Man charged with murder in deadly stabbing of Brooklyn runner

The Brief A suspect has been arrested and charged with murder in the deadly stabbing of a runner on a Brooklyn waterfront path. Charges confirmed by police include murder, tampering with physical evidence and criminal possession of a weapon. Police sources tell FOX 5 NY that the suspect briefly worked for the NYPD and is currently employed by the Department of Education.



A man has been arrested and charged with murder in the deadly stabbing of a runner along a Brooklyn waterfront path, authorities confirmed.

The NYPD's Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Public Information confirmed the arrest of Sayed Mohassib. He is charged with murder, tampering with physical evidence and criminal possession of a weapon.

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The arrest and charges

What we know:

Police sources tell FOX 5 NY that Mohassib previously worked for the NYPD for one month, and DCPI confirmed he currently works for the New York City Department of Education.

Authorities have not publicly detailed his role within the school system or the circumstances surrounding his departure from the police department.

What they're saying:

In a statement to FOX 5 NY, the DOE said that the department has suspended Mohassib, "and will move to terminate employment pending the outcome of the conviction."

"We are supporting the NYPD in their investigation however is needed," the statement said.

The attack on the greenway

The backstory:

The arrest stems from a violent attack along the Shore Parkway Greenway in Brooklyn's Bath Beach neighborhood.

Investigators said 28-year-old Katie Suarez was running eastbound along the path near Shore Parkway and Bay 17th Street around 8 p.m. when an attacker stabbed her on both sides of her neck. Suarez was training to compete in the TCS New York City Marathon.

Investigators said 28-year-old Katie Suarez was running eastbound along the path near Shore Parkway and Bay 17th Street around 8 p.m. when an attacker stabbed her on both sides of her neck.

Earlier that evening, Suarez met with her mother near her job before heading out for a run alone. Her father had planned to meet up with them and was on the phone with her shortly before the incident. When her parents suddenly lost contact with her, they went looking along her running route. Her father found her lying on the path and called 911.

Emergency medical crews rushed Suarez to NYU Langone Health, where she was placed on life support in critical condition before succumbing to her injuries.

What we don't know:

Police have not released a motive for the attack or indicated whether the suspect and victim had any prior connection. Detectives had previously described the stabbing as an apparent random assault.