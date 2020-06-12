Demonstration to be held in honor of missing Ft. Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen

A show of support is planned for Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen, who has been missing for more than seven weeks. The League of United Latin American Citizens is hosting a peaceful demonstration from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Ford Hood Street and Rancier Road in Killleen.

A mass will also be held for Vanessa Guillen on Saturday, June 13 at 7 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Killeen.

--------- Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 7 Austin News app. It is FREE! Download for iOS or Android ---------

20-year-old Pfc. Vanessa Guillen was last seen on post on April 22.

RELATED: Fort Hood asking for public's help in locating missing soldier

Vanessa's family recently held a news conference asking for a federal investigation and for anyone with credible information to come forward.

Advertisement

Mayra Guillen, Vanessa's sister, says Vanessa texted her boyfriend on the morning of April 22 that she was headed to work in the post's arms room. The family was told there are no cameras inside. There, her CAC card, debit card, and keys were found.

Her cellphone is still missing.

“The last ping being there in Fort Hood,” explained Mayra.

The Army’s Criminal Investigation Command, known as CID, is currently leading the investigation but Mayra says she wishes the FBI would take the lead.

RELATED: Search for missing Fort Hood soldier remains ‘open and active’ 1 month later, Army says

The family largely points its distrust of Army investigators to the 2019 disappearance of then 23-year-old Gregory Wedel-Morales. Fort Hood Communications confirms he was labeled AWOL on August 20, 2019. Wedel-Morales’ family says he told them he was slated to exit the Army on September 10, 2019.

Army Human Resources have yet to confirm Wedel-Morales’ exit date. His mother Kim Wedel started a petition “to help change the practice of assuming soldiers are AWOL instead of looking while leads are still hot."

CID has authorized an up to $15,000 reward for information that helps locate both Guillen and Wedel-Morales.