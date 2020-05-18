Deadly crash on Route 3 in New Jersey

Police were on the scene of a deadly crash on Route 3 westbound near Ridge Road in Rutherford Monday morning.

There are unconfirmed reports of at least five people killed in the crash that happened at around 11 p.m. on Sunday.

The Daily Voice reported that an SUV slammed into the rear of a front-end loader being used for ongoing construction work on the highway.

Four people were killed at the scene and a child died en route to Hackensack University Medical Center, according to the news site.

The westbound lanes of Route 3 reopened at around 6:15 a.m.

Rutherford police and the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office are investigating the crash.

Five people were reportedly killed, including a child, in the crash.

Advertisement