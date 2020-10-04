De Blasio proposes shutdown of nonessential businesses, schools in 9 NYC zip codes
NEW YORK - New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Sunday that he would propose to the state to shut down all nonessential businesses and schools in nine ZIP codes beginning Wednesday, October 7 in order to get a handle on the rising number of coronavirus cases in those areas.
The closures would include public and private schools, along with daycare and indoor and outdoor dining. Restuarants would still be able to offer delivery or food pickup.
The impacted ZIP codes are:
- 11691 - Edgemere and Far Rockaway
- 11219 - Borough Park
- 11223 - Gravesend and Homecrest
- 11230 - Midwood
- 11204 - Bensonhurst and Mapleton
- 11210 - Flatlands and Midwood
- 11229 - Gerritsen Beach, Homecrest, and Sheepshead Bay
- 11415 - Kew Gardens
- 11367 - Kew Gardens Hills and Pomonok
Roughly 100 public and 200 non-public schools would be closed. Students at those schools would be allowed to return to their schools on Monday and Tuesday to help plan for the shift to remote learning.
The restrictions would remain in place for either 14 days or 28 days, depending on how long the areas remained under 3% positivity for coronavirus.
De Blasio also said that another 11 ZIP codes were being closely monitored as their number of coronavirus cases rose.
