De Blasio blasts Trump as a 'backstabber'

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio began his daily coronavirus briefing on Tuesday morning with an attack on President Trump. Holding up a copy of the NY Post, the mayor called Trump a 'backstabber'.

"The president of the United States, a former New Yorker who seems to enjoy stabbing his hometown in the back, talking about no bailout for New York," de Blasio said. "What kind of human being sees the suffering here and decides that people in New York City don't deserve help? What kind of person does that?"

New York City has had more than 18,000 coronavirus deaths in the past two months and the city finances are in a shambles.

City officials say they need federal aid to keep essential services running.

De Blasio, a frequent critic of the president, repeated a familiar comparison he has made between President Trump and President Hoover.

Hoover was in the White House at the start of the Great Depression and was blamed for not doing enough to help struggling Americans at the start of the crisis.

The mayor says President Trump has a basic responsibility to protect the people he serves.