Damon Dash: Arrest for failed child support payment was "a set up"

Entertainment mogul Damon Dash is blaming lawyers for his recent arrest for failed child support payments, saying it was "all a set up."

"It's all about business," said Dash during FOX 5 NY morning program, 'Good Day New York.' "It's about these lawyers, they try to manipulate things and they don't care if they ruin your life."

Dash reportedly failed to pay child support to the mothers of his children, ex-wife and fashion designer Rachel Roy and Cindy Morales

He says that's not the full story.

"Child support was always in Rachel's control. The way I had the child support situated it would go into the company- Rachel Roy- she was the manager of the company, and she would pay the child support. What she would do is not pay the child support, step down as manager and never correct the situation."

Dash mentions two lawyers - Chris Brown and Donald Suarez- as manipulators.

Brown is a "culture vulture," added Dash.

Suarez represents both women.

"This is all about having my interest sold from Rachel Roy at auction. I've been trying to pay it for years. My interest was frozen. It went to auction. Rachel would never sign off on me paying until she got enough money to buy my interest at auction and then she signed off on the deal."