Cuomo unveils new COVID testing policy for travelers to NY

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced that New York is ditching its quarantine list, which had restricted travel from COVID-19 hotspots across the nation, for a new testing policy.

Now, travelers coming into New York must have proof they tested negative for the coronavirus before visiting, quarantine for three days upon arrival, and will be tested again four days after entering the state. If, on the fourth day, the traveler tests negative, they will be released from quarantine, but if a person tests positive, they must remain quarantined.

The new policy comes with exceptions for residents of New Jersey, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania.

"There will be no quarantine list, there will be no metrics," Cuomo said. "If you are coming into New York within three days you must have tested negative. Once you arrive in New York, you must quarantine for three days and can take a test on the fourth day."

According to Cuomo, New Yorkers who travel to another state for 24 hours or less must take a test within four days of their return.

New Yorkers can also stay in another state for as long as they want but before they get on a plane, they must take a test and test negative within three days of the flight.

The traveler then flies, lands in New York and must quarantine for three days. On the fourth day, they can get tested and if they test negative, can leave quarantine.

Cuomo's latest pronouncement comes as the state announces an additional 2,049 COVID-19 cases and eight deaths were reported in New York.