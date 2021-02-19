Cuomo announces reopening plan for nursing homes

NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that nursing homes could soon reopen to visitors and their families. This, as the scandal surrounding his administration's response to how sick residents with COVID were handled during the pandemic intensifies.

During a briefing from Albany, the governor said visitations would be allowed to resume. Further guidance on when and how many people could visit will be issued from the Department of Health.

"Nursing home residents have all been offered the vaccine," said Cuomo. "100% of nursing home staff have been offered the vaccine. 73% of nursing home residents have taken the vaccine which is probably the highest number we have of any sub-group, if you will."

The DOH guidance will be issued in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Visitors will be required to take a rapid test before entry. The DOH will provide the rapid tests to nursing homes free of charge.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. Download for FREE!

The governor addressed the families of nursing home residents who died during the pandemic saying he was sorry for the 'void' of information that was created.

Advertisement

"We created a void by not producing enough public information fast enough," said Cuomo.

State lawmakers and the families of victims have slammed the governor for his March 25 order requiring nursing homes to re-admit COVID positive patients from hospitals. The move led to widespread infection.