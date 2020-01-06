Cuomo helps rescue man from crash

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo helped remove a man from the overturned cab of a truck on the Brooklyn–Queens Expressway.

Video shared online shows Cuomo holding the man's left leg as he is helped down from the driver's seat of the vehicle.

The truck appears to be on its side.

Twitter user @TrumpWarrior45 wrote: "Moments ago, As he was leaving an event, NY Governor Cuomo came across an accident on the BQE, and he cut a passenger out of his seatbelt and helped pull him out of the wreck. Would be a great as if he ever needed it for...."

Cuomo's vehicle appeared to have been traveling in the opposite direction and was not involved in the incident.