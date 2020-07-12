Cuomo: Coronavirus numbers in NY ‘remain low and stable’

article

COVID-19 claimed the lives of five New Yorkers while 801 others were hospitalized for the virus on Saturday, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a statement.

According to data released on Sunday, the state’s coronavirus numbers are remaining largely stable, a day after New York recorded its lowest number of coronavirus hospitalizations since March.

"New York State continues to move forward combatting COVID-19 with its phased, data-driven reopening in the face of alarming increases in cases throughout the country and in the nationwide death rate," Governor Cuomo said. "What's happening elsewhere in the United States is very concerning to us here at home, and our ability to avoid the same fate rests on New Yorkers' willingness to wear masks, socially distance and wash their hands, and local governments' willingness to enforce state guidelines. Today's numbers remain low and stable, but it is up to us to keep it that way. Being New York Tough isn't easy, but New Yorkers have shown the nation that we can effectively fight the virus when we all come together, and I urge them not to give up any ground now."

The numbers come as some states see major increases in coronavirus cases and deaths from the virus have begun to increase nationwide as well.

Much of New York State is currently in Phase Four of reopening, while New York City is in Phase Three.

