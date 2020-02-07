Cruise ship with quarantined passengers docks in Bayonne

article

A Royal Caribbean Cruise ship docked in Bayonne Friday morning with several passengers on board who were reportedly in quarantine until they could be tested for coronavirus.

The ship arrived from the Bahamas with at least a dozen Chinese nationals. Some of the passengers have pulmonary issues, according to the NY Post.

Royal Caribbean issued the following statement:

"Like airlines, we are participating in elevated levels of guest screening to check the spread of coronavirus. We are closely monitoring developments regarding coronavirus and have rigorous medical protocols in place onboard our ships. We continue to work in close consultation with the CDC, the WHO, and local health authorities to align with their guidance and ensure the health and wellbeing of our guests and crew."

Japan on Friday reported 41 new cases of a virus on a cruise ship that's been quarantined in Yokohama harbor while the death toll in mainland China rose to 636, including a doctor who got in trouble with authorities in the communist country for sounding an early warning about the disease threat.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.