Cruise ship with positive patients docked in San Francisco

A cruise ship called the Ruby Princess docked in San Francisco Thursday morning with COVID-positive passengers, passing under the Golden Gate Bridge just before sunrise.

According to the CDC website, the ship is under the yellow, color-coded COVID status, which means at least .1% of the passengers onboard have confirmed COVID cases.

But, there may be even more than that.

The ship started sailing in San Francisco on Dec. 27, made its way down the coast, with a final port in Cabo, Mexico, on Jan. 2.

Since then, it's been cruising back to San Francisco where passengers arrived just after 6 a.m.

According to the CDC all 92 cruise ships with passengers right now, are under investigation for COVID outbreaks.

In March 2020, in the early stages of the pandemic, a cruise ship called the Grand Princess was rerouted to the Bay Area, while it anchored at the Port of Oakland and 3,000 passengers stayed there in quarantine.

The next month, more than 100 people were found to have contracted the virus and seven people died.

That was at the beginning of this COVID-19 pandemic, and for many people, one of the first times they'd heard about what was back then, called the novel coronavirus.

Now, two years later, it's the same virus, but a slightly different level of urgency on board the Ruby Princess.

This time, there are no crews in hazmat suits rushing everyone off the boat.

Joe Donnely, who disembarked from the cruise, told KTVU that he knew of one person who tested for positive and that person would have to quarantine for three more days in a hotel, as he had spent two of those days isolated on the ship.

Donnely said that he felt safe on the cruise, describing at atmosphere where everyone wore masks and there were plenty of wash basins around.

"I wasn't worried at all," he said.

Pam Herron and Bob Frye, who have been on a total of 29 cruises, also said the service, food and entertainment on the ship was excellent. Both are vaccinated and boosted and they said they had to show proof of a negative test two days before the ship sailed.

On Wednesday, they said they were aware that the crew performed random virus testing on passengers, but they were not part of that group.

"We love cruising," Herron said.

KTVU is awaiting an official response from the cruise ship company.