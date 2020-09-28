COVID hotspots under deadline to control spread

Concerns are growing among some residents in Midwood amid warnings from New York City health officials about an increase in new coronavirus cases.

"This is not a joke. Don't play Russian roulette with my life," said a Midwood resident.

Eight neighborhoods in Brooklyn and Queens are now considered "hot spots" that city health officials are watching closely.

"Many of the people are not following the good rules that the city has provided they must wear masks when you go out shopping," said another resident.

Gravesend has an infection rate of close to seven percent. Midwood, Edgemere and Borough Park are also seeing infection rates above four and five percent.

Mayor Bill de Blasio has said he would close any school in a community with an infection rate above three percent.

"I think our schools are doing a great job of trying to keep our children safe I am thankful," said a local father.

Small business owners already struggling to stay afloat with limited capacity fear rising infection rates could mean new restrictions or worse - another shutdown.

New data shows there is already an uptick in the number of hospitalized patients in two hospitals in Brooklyn and at least one in Queens.

The City Health Department is vowing to shut down nonessential businesses in these neighborhoods and would limit the number of people allowed at gatherings starting Tuesday if there isn't any improvement by Monday night.