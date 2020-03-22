COVID-19 test kits stolen from Tucson medical center

article

The Tucson Police Department is looking for a man who stole 29 coronavirus test kits from El Rio Health Center on Friday night.

Police say a man dressed as a delivery driver stole the kits as El Rio staff were preparing to close for the night. Staff did not notice the theft until Saturday morning when they notified Tucson police.

The man was described as a bearded Hispanic man in his 30s with a large build, with a height between 5'9" and 5'11", according to police. Officials say he left in a reddish-colored Dodge Charger or a similar-looking vehicle.

Police noted that the test kits are "essentially useless" to the thief without the proper supplies necessary to test and read the results.