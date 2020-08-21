Coronavirus, crime, education concerns helping push New Yorkers out of the city

While some New Yorkers are choosing to ride out this uncertain time, others are contemplating leaving the city they love.

For Sylvie Jordan, that thought has become a bittersweet reality.

“We are concerned about a second wave, and we just decided to plan and buy a home sooner than we had expected because of COVID,” Jordan says.

Jordan and her fiancè are packing their bags and flocking to the Connecticut suburbs, which they feel is a safer environment during a pandemic.

“You just have your own space in a home, versus in a building, so I think that was a huge impact. Also, to have a place for our children to come,” Jordan explains.

Other families say their decision to leave was partly based around the shift to remote or hybrid learning.

Libbie Wolkowitz has twin daughters going into Kindergarten and another baby on the way.

“We might go virtual just because of the new baby for a few weeks and let the kids get settled,” she explains.

According to FlatRate Moving, the number of moves in New York City alone has increased by 46.3% between March 15th and August 15th compared to the same time last year.

The company says most people are moving to Long Island, Westchester, Dutchess and Ulster counties.

"There has been definitely an uptick in the crime that has made us rethink, ‘What’s the best place for our family to be,’” Wolkowitz adds.

Both women say, no matter where the pandemic brings them, the memories they’ve created here will last a lifetime.