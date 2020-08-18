Colin Powell voices support for Biden on 2nd night of DNC

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell spoke in support of Joe Biden on the second night of the all-virtual Democratic National Convention, adding his voice to a list of notable Republicans who have made appearances at the DNC in opposition to President Donald Trump ahead of the 2020 election.

The former cabinet member under Republican President George W. Bush cited his shared values with Biden. “We need to restore those values for the White House,” Powell said.

“I support Joe Biden for the presidency of the United States because those values still define him,” Powell said.

While Powell did not originally appear on the schedule for the convention, his endorsement comes alongside that of fellow Republican leaders, including former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, who endorsed the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee at the DNC on Monday night.

In July, the Associated Press reported that a group of former George W. Bush administration and campaign officials had launched a new super PAC supporting Biden.

The group, 43 Alumni for Biden, has recruited at least 200 former White House officials, campaign aides and Cabinet secretaries who worked under Bush to join the push against the Republican incumbent.

Kristopher Purcell, who worked in the Office of Communications in the White House and in the State Department during the Bush administration, said many of the members of the group still consider themselves Republicans but see the need to defeat Trump as beyond their personal politics.

“You don’t have to agree with a president on all of his policy decisions or agenda. We ask them to go to the White House and do what they think is in the best interest of the country. That’s what we as alumni of George W. Bush did, and we think Joe Biden will deliver that as well,” he said.

It's a continuation of a major theme that Democrats have pushed through the first night of the convention — an effort to broaden the party's appeal to occasional Republicans and disaffected Trump voters.

Among other notable Republican figures denouncing another four years of Trump is Cindy McCain, the widow of Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., who lended her voice to a video which aired during Tuesday night’s convention programming focused on Biden’s close friendship with her late husband.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

