Clerk fatally shoots armed suspect who robbed, pistol whipped him

A clerk fatally shot one of two armed robbery suspects who had entered a Bay Point convenience store, pistol-whipped him and stole money from the register, the owner of the market said Monday.

Two suspects had entered Kam's Market on Sunday about 11 p.m. One suspect went to the back of the store and held a manager at gunpoint, and the other suspect went to the front of the store to steal money from the register, video surveillance shows.

At the register, the suspect, wearing a bandana, hat and sunglasses, begins to strike the clerk, who also is an Air Force veteran, Kam's Market ower Kamal Sandhu said.

Sandhu provided KTVU with the surveillance video, showing the suspect approaching the front register with a gun in his right hand.

The clerk, who is wearing an Air Force police cap, looks startled.

WARNING: Armed suspect pistol whips clerk

The suspect then beats the clerk with his gun, the video shows. They fight. The suspect then rifles through the cash register with one hand, grabbing money, while beating the clerk with his other hand, the video shows. The clerk's head begins to bleed. He holds his head while crouching in the corner of the store while the suspect continues to grab more cash and flee.

The video shows the clerk get up, and grab his own gun, the video shows. The video does not show this clearly, but the suspect's gun had gone off first, Sandhu said, pointing to bullet holes in the ceiling and a sunglass case.

It was at this point that the clerk fired off his weapon, and apparently, the bullet struck the suspect, who ran outside and collapsed about a half block away, Sandhu said. He later died.

The video shows the clerk holding his bleeding head in his hands and leaning over the counter in pain. The clerk received stitches, but will be OK, Sandhu said.

Sandhu said during the ordeal in the front of the store, the second suspect was holding a Kam's Market manager at gunpoint in the back of the store. That manager was able to escape and is seen on the surveillance video, approaching the counter and running outside.

The video stops there.

Authorities are looking for the second suspect.

"It's bad," Sandhu said. "It's unfortunate. That's never happened here."

The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office first tweeted about the "incident" at 7:12 a.m., saying more information would be released later on.

