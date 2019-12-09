Child killed, mother injured by vehicle in East Harlem

A three-year-old boy was killed and his mother was injured when they were struck by a pick-up truck in East Harlem on Monday, according to the NYPD.

The toddler was in a stroller when his mother was attempting to cross 1st Avenue and East 116th Street. They were hit by the Blue Ford truck making a left turn just after 9:30 a.m.

The 25-year-old woman and her son were rushed to Metropolitan Hospital but it was too late to save the boy.

The driver reportedly returned to the scene. Police say the 59-year-old man was taken into custody but no charges were immediately filed.

Video from Citizen App shows the emergency response on a rainy morning in New York City.