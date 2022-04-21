Child hospitalized after fall down Bronx elevator shaft

article

A child has been hospitalized after falling down an elevator shaft inside of a building in the Bronx on Thursday afternoon.

Authorities say that around 12:30 p.m., firefighters responded to a report of a trauma at a building on Grand Concourse.

When they arrived, they found a 7-year-old child unconscious on top of an elevator that was located inside the building's basement.

The child was rushed to Harlem Hospital and is reportedly in critical condition.

An investigation into how the child fell is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 NY for more.