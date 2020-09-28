Check your phone: Google removes 17 apps infected with Joker malware

article

Google has deleted more than a dozen apps from the Play Store after discovering they had been infected with Joker malware.

According to Forbes,those wanting to protect their personal information from the malware should delete the same 17 apps Google removed, which include:

All Good PDF Scanner

Mint Leaf Message-Your Private Message

Unique Keyboard – Fancy Fonts & Free Emoticons

Tangram App Lock

Direct Messenger

Private SMS

One Sentence Translator – Multifunctional Translator

Style Photo Collage

Meticulous Scanner

Desire Translate

Talent Photo Editor – Blur focus

Care Message

Part Message

Paper Doc Scanner

Blue Scanner

Hummingbird PDF Converter – Photo to PDF

Joker can subscribe an unsuspecting victim to paid services without their consent, FOX Business reported.

It first identifies the victim’s location and phone numbers. Then, it subscribes to premium services available near the victim.

If a service sends a verification code via text messages, the malware can hide the message and insert the appropriate confirmation code to activate the service.

Victims of this malware can remove from unwanted services by identifying the charges on their bank account and manually canceling the subscription.

Forbes also recommends running an anti-malware app to scan your device for nefarious software.

