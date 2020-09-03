Car rams through police brutality protesters in Times Square

article

A car reportedly drove through a group of anti-police brutality protesters in Times Square on Thursday evening.

Video on social media appears to show the car at first lurching forward before speeding through the crowd of protesters.

In a tweet, the NYPD said it was investigating the incident.

The march was being held to protest the death of Daniel Prude, who died of suffocation after an encounter with police in Rochester, New York in March.

It is currently unknown if anyone was injured.