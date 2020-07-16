Cane-wielding anarchist attacked police on Brooklyn Bridge, says NYPD

The man seen on video attacking an NYPD officer with a cane during a confrontation with protesters as a peace march crossed the Brooklyn Bridge is a member of an anarchist group that has infiltrated the Black Lives Matter movement, according to NYPD Chief of Dept. Terrence Monahan.

Four officers were injured by members of the same anarchist group including Monahan and a lieutenant who was struck with the cane.

"This was a violent incident," said Monahan during an interview with FOX 5 NY morning program, 'Good Day New York.' "My sergeant who works with me got hit in the head with a cane. He got eight staples put in his head. One of the lieutenants out on the walkway was attacked by an individual and has a broken orbital bone. I got punched a few times by him. We were able to get him. It was a brutal attack on the lieutenant on the bridge."

Police were escorting a clergy-led march for peace across the bridge to City Hall Wednesday when the anarchists who had been encamped at City Hall park confronted the officers.

"They are part of this anarchist group that has been infiltrating the Black Lives movement since the beginning... this is what we've been dealing with since the first protest over the death of George Floyd. It's a legitimate movement that has been hijacked by this anarchist group. "They are the ones who have been attacking our police officers, hiding behind the many many peaceful protesters out there," said Monahan.

Advertisement

"They are part of this anarchist group that has been infiltrating the Black Lives movement since the beginning. This is what we've been dealing with since the first protest over the death of George Floyd." — NYPD Chief of Dept. Terrence Monahan

Police are now hunting for the suspect with the cane.

"That's the person we want to get in custody," said Monahan.

The NYPD tweeted the video of the man swinging the cane. Another video shared by the department shows blood flowing from one officer's head and another staggering to an ambulance.

Police called for reinforcements, who came running. Cops arrested at least 37 people, the NYPD said.