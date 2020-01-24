Building explosion in northwest Houston felt miles away

A massive building explosion in northwest Houston rattled houses miles away early Friday morning.

The explosion was first reported around 4:15 a.m. Friday at a business on Gessner Road near Clay Road.

The Houston Fire Department says one person was taken to the hospital from that area.

All traffic is asked to avoid the area between Gessner, Genard, Sefani and Clay Road.

The fire department, hazmat and other law enforcement agencies are on the scene. They are working to determine the cause of the explosion.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo says flames and small explosions continue, and the public should avoid exposure if possible until further notice. No evacuations have been ordered at this time.

Residents several miles from the explosion site felt the blast rattle their houses. Chief Acevedo says the debris field is about half a mile.

Cypress-Fairbanks ISD says due to the explosion and limited access to the area, Bane Elementary and Dean Middle School will be closed today for all students and staff. All other facilities will be open, and students will be kept indoors.

Spring Branch ISD says facilities are fine and they are planning for a regular school day at all schools. All students will be kept inside as air quality continues to be monitored. Transportation delays are anticipated.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.