Building collapses in Brooklyn

Emergency crews responded to a collapsed building in the Carroll Gardens section of Brooklyn on Wednesday afternoon.

Video posted on Citizen app shows an FDNY truck next to some rubble and debris at the corner of Court Street and Union Street. The FDNY said that the call came in around 4:38 p.m.

"Avoid Court Street between Atlantic Avenue and 1st Place, and Union Street, from Henry Street to Smith Street, so that emergency operations may proceed," the NYPD tweeted.

A police helicopter flew overhead to help search for anyone who may have been tapped. The NYPD tweeted that police dogs were also searching the rubble.

The building is home to a gym, according to a check of the address. The facility, called Body Elite Gym, posted online on June 12 that the building was undergoing repairs.

"We are getting an exterior makeover. Doing all the things we haven’t had the chance to do and making the most out of our downtime," Body Elite Gym posted on Facebook. "When the time comes to reopen, we will be back in action and better than ever.

On June 10, two days before that post, an inspector issued a partial stop-work order at the site because of unsafe conditions, according to the Department of Buildings website. And the property has a number of open violations.

The comments on the DOB record for the June 10 inspection read: "APPRX. TWENTY FEET BY FIFTEEN FEET MASONRY BRICK WALL DANGEROUSLY BULGING OVER PUBLIC SIDEWALK. NO PROTECTION PROVIDED. PARTIAL SWO ISSUED. RESPONDENT TO PROVIDE SIDEWALK PROTECTION AND ENGINEERING REPORT IMMEDIATELY."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.