Brooklyn shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

article

One man is dead and another has been injured after a shooting Sunday afternoon in Brooklyn.

According to authorities, shots were fired at around 1:35 p.m. in Cypress Hill, near the corner of Fulton Street and Van Siclen Avenue.

The first victim, a 38-year-old man was struck in the abdomen by a gunshot and was later declared dead at Brookdale Hospital.

The second victim, a 62-year-old man, sustained a gunshot wound to his hand. He was also taken to Brookdale Hospital and is expected to survive.

It is unknown if the men were targeted or were simply bystanders.

Police say the gunman fled on a red motorcycle.

Advertisement

An investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.