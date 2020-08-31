Bronx brothers missing; last seen Saturday

article

New York City police are seeking leads about two young brothers from the Bronx who have been missing since Saturday.

Savaughn and Javan Cheatham were last seen walking together around Andrews Avenue and West Fordham Road in the University Heights section of the Bronx at about 10:15 a.m. on Aug. 29, 2020, the NYPD said.

Savaughn, who is 5, is described as Black, 3 feet 8 inches tall, about 80 pounds, and has brown eyes.

Javan, 12, is Black, 4 feet 5 inches, about 100 pounds, with brown eyes, police said.

If you have any information, you can contact NYPD's Crime Stoppers at 800-577-8477 (English), 888-577-4782 (Español), CrimesStoppers.NYPDonline.org, or Twitter @NYPDTips. Police say your call can remain confidential.