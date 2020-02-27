Boy, 7, struck and killed in same neighborhood as deadly incident

article

Emergency crews are on the scene of a deadly incident involving a boy struck by a vehicle in Brooklyn.

A woman in her 30s and the boy, 7, were hit in East New York Thursday morning, the same neighborhood where a girl was struck and killed by a school bus earlier in the week, said police.

Video from Citizen app shows ambulances and police converged on Pennsylvania Avenue and Blake Avenue outside Thomas Jefferson High School.

Both were rushed to Brookdale Hospital where the boy died. The woman was listed in stable condition.

The driver remained at the scene.

The incident was reported at about 8:15 a.m.

Children carrying backpacks and likely on their way to school could be seen in the video.

On Tuesday, a bus was making a right turn at the intersection of Wortman Avenue and Crescent Street at about 6:45 a.m. struck Patience Albert, 10, and a 15-year-old boy, according to the NYPD. Patience was killed. The boy was treated for a leg injury, police said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.