Body found may be missing NJ woman

An autopsy was scheduled Monday for a body found in Old Bridge near the area where authorities have searched for a missing woman.

Police said they recovered a body from a wooded area off Route 9 and just south of Old Mill Road at about 2:46 p.m.

There were unconfirmed reports that officials believed the body could belong to Stephanie Parze, 25, who disappeared from Freehold in Oct. 2019.

An autopsy by the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office was planned for 9 a.m.

Parze's ex-boyfriend, John Ozbilgen, committed suicide in the days after her death. He was a person of interest in the investigation. He spent 11 days in jail on a child porn charge.

Ozbilgen had fired off 10 angry, unanswered messages to Parze the night before she disappeared, according to prosecutors.