Black Lives Matter mural in front of Trump Tower vandalized for the third time in a week

The Black Lives Matter mural outside of Trump Tower in Midtown Manhattan has been vandalized for the third time in a week.

Video posted to social media shows a black woman pouring black paint on the mural, repeatedly shouting “refund our police” and “De Blasio doesn’t care about black people.” She then gets on her hands and knees and begins smearing paint over the mural.

An NYPD officer attempting to arrest the woman slipped in the paint and had to be taken to the hospital for an arm injury.

Saturday's incident comes after at least two people poured blue paint on the yellow letters of the mural on Friday afternoon. One person, who appears white, is wearing an "All Lives Matter" shirt and a Pride flag with the words "LGBT for Trump" around their neck. The other person, who appears to be Black, is wearing a New York Islanders ball cap and holding an American flag.

Three people, 25-year-old D'Anna Morgan, 39-year-old Juliet Germanotta and 44-year-old Luis Martinez were all arrested and charged with criminal mischief. A 64-year-old woman was issued a criminal court summons for the illegal posting of flyers.

Police are still looking for the man who poured red paint on the 5th Avenue mural on Monday afternoon. The NYPD on Friday released more images of the man they believe did it.

The city-funded mural was painted in front of Trump Tower on July 9. President Donald Trump has called the mural a "symbol of hate."

Police are looking for the person who poured red paint on the BLM mural outside Trump Tower on July 13, 2020. The NYPD released these images of the suspect.

If you have any information, you can contact NYPD's Crime Stoppers at 800-577-8477 (English), 888-577-4782 (Español), CrimeStoppers.NYPDonline.org, or Twitter @NYPDTips.