Biden touring Hurricane Ida damage in Louisiana

President Joe Biden will visit Louisiana on Friday to survey Ida’s aftermath, five days after the storm slammed into the Gulf Coast with 150 mph winds and tied for the fifth-strongest hurricane ever to hit the mainland U.S.

His visit comes as an overwhelming majority of homes still remain dark in the state and efforts continue to drain flooded parishes. At least 13 deaths were blamed on the storm in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.

On Friday, Biden was scheduled to meet with Louisiana’s Democratic governor, John Bel Edwards, and other local officials and tour a neighborhood in LaPlace, a community between the Mississippi River and Lake Pontchartrain that was inundated by flooding that left people trapped in attics.

Edwards suggested the visit would be crucial for the president to understand the destruction by seeing the widespread damage for himself.

"There’s nothing quite like visiting in person," Edwards told reporters earlier in the week. "When you see it for yourself, it is just so much more compelling."

Damaged homes in floodwater after Hurricane Ida in Pointe-Aux-Chenes, Louisiana, U.S., on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. The electric utility that serves New Orleans has restored power to a small section of the city after Hurricane Ida devastated the regio Expand

Asked what type of assistance he planned to request from Biden, Edwards said, "Quite frankly, the list is going to be very, very long." But he said a priority would be for a housing program to help people rebuild.

Edwards said more than 220,000 people already have registered for assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and 22,000 have applied for a federal program to place tarps on damaged roofs.

"It really pains me to see that people are hurting and their lives are upside down, and we’re going to do everything we can every single day to make things better," the governor said at a stop in Tangipahoa Parish.

More than 1 million homes and businesses in Louisiana and Mississippi were without power after Ida toppled a major transmission tower and knocked out thousands of miles of lines and hundreds of substations. New Orleans was plunged into total darkness at one point. Power began returning to the city on Wednesday.

In other parts of the state, power should be restored to most customers around Baton Rouge by Sept. 8, Entergy Louisiana President Philip May said Thursday. Damage assessments are not as far along in the harder-hit regions, so Entergy said it has no timetable for getting service to those areas, which include New Orleans.

The city's main airport has reopened to commercial flights for the first time since the hurricane. Delta was the first airline to return, to be followed Friday by United Airlines and later by other carriers, officials said.

On Friday Biden also planned a flyover tour of hard-hit communities including Lafitte, Grand Isle, Port Fourchon and Lafourche Parish, where Parish President Archie Chaisson said 25% of the homes in his community of 100,000 people were gone or had catastrophic damage.

The president also planned to deliver remarks later that afternoon.

Meanwhile, the remnants of the system walloped parts of the Northeast, dumping record-breaking rain in a region that had not expected a serious blow and killing at least 46 people from Maryland to Connecticut. Eleven people in New York City drowned in basement apartments.

In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Biden is grappling with the persistent threat posed by climate change and the prospect that disaster zone visits may become a more regular feature of the presidency.

"These extreme storms, and the climate crisis, are here," Biden said in a White House speech on Thursday. "We must be better prepared. We need to act."

On Thursday, he called for greater public resolve to confront climate change and said he will further press Congress to pass his nearly $1 trillion infrastructure bill to improve roads, bridges, the electric grid and sewer systems.

The proposal intends to ensure that the vital networks connecting cities and states and the country as a whole can withstand the flooding, whirlwinds and damage caused by increasingly dangerous weather.

This story was reported from Detroit. The Associated Press contributed.