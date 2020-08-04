Beirut blast: Massive explosion shakes Lebanon's capital; at least 10 dead

Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Watch
from TUE 7:24 AM EDT until TUE 4:00 PM EDT, Fairfield County, Bronx County, Kings County, Nassau County, Orange County, Putnam County, Queens County, Richmond County, Rockland County, Suffolk County, Westchester County, Bergen County, Essex County, Hudson County, Passaic County, Union County
9
Tornado Warning
until TUE 2:15 PM EDT, Fairfield County
Tornado Watch
from TUE 12:48 PM EDT until TUE 9:00 PM EDT, Dutchess County, Ulster County
Tornado Warning
from TUE 2:05 PM EDT until TUE 2:30 PM EDT, Suffolk County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northeast Suffolk County, Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Northern Westchester County, Northwest Suffolk County, Orange County, Putnam County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Rockland County, Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Southwest Suffolk County, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Monmouth County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Hunterdon County, Mercer County, Middlesex County, Morris County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Sussex County, Warren County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Monmouth County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County
Coastal Flood Warning
from TUE 8:00 PM EDT until WED 1:00 AM EDT, Kings County (Brooklyn), Richmond County (Staten Is.), Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southwest Suffolk County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County
Coastal Flood Warning
from TUE 10:00 PM EDT until WED 2:00 AM EDT, Southern Westchester County
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 11:01 AM EDT until TUE 3:00 PM EDT, Hunterdon County, Middlesex County, Monmouth County, Ocean County, Somerset County
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 11:43 AM EDT until TUE 3:45 PM EDT, Warren County

Beirut blast: Massive explosion shakes Lebanon's capital; at least 10 dead

By Danielle Wallace
Published 
Updated 23 mins ago
World
FOX News

Injured people seen after explosion rocks Beirut

This video, filmed by Karim Sokhn, show the moment of the explosion, according to Storyful. (Credit: Karim Sokhn via Storyful)

BEIRUT - A massive explosion shook Beirut on Tuesday, killing at least 10 people and leaving dozens of others injured amid the widespread damage spread across Lebanon's capital.

At least 10 people have died as a result of the explosion, Lebanese security officials told Fox News. The cause of the explosion remains unclear. The Lebanese Red Cross tweeted that more than 30 teams were responding to the scene of the blast via ambulances.

The afternoon blast shook several parts of the capital and thick smoke billowed from the city center. Residents reported windows being blown out and balconies and ceilings collapsing. The explosion appeared to be centered around Beirut's port and caused wide-scale destruction and shattered windows miles away.

“I saw a fireball and smoke billowing over Beirut. People were screaming and running, bleeding. Balconies were blown off buildings. Glass in high-rise buildings shattered and fell to the street,” one unnamed witness told Reuters.

"We are aware of the explosion and are concerned for the potential loss of life due to such a massive explosion," Capt. Bill Urban, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said in a statement to Fox News.

The cause of the blast is under investigation but Hezbollah is already in the limelight, multiple intelligence sources told Fox News.

Alarms ring in Beirut as smoke from explosion looms overhead

Videos of thick smoke rising amid buildings have circulated on social media, as well as footage described as showing interior damage. (Credit: g.mikdashi via Storyful)

“There are cars with dead people in the streets under rubble, and the medical infrastructure was already at full speed due to the pandemic and lack of supplies,” one source in the region said.

Another source told Fox News that the port was unofficially controlled by Hezbollah, thus pointing out that other adverse players in the region could have played a role.

Lebanon’s Health Minister Hamad Hasan told local broadcaster LBC that the explosion in central Beirut had caused a “very high number of injuries” and extensive damage.

An Associated Press photographer near the port witnessed people wounded on the ground and widespread destruction in central Beirut. Some local televisions stations reported the blast originated inside an area where firecrackers were stored.

The explosion happened just days before a United Nations tribunal is expected to issue its verdict on four alleged Hezbollah members accused of killing former Lebanon Prime Minister Rafic Hariri in a 2005 car bombing on the Beirut seafront, the BBC reported.

Some reports said there might have been a second blast Tuesday across the city near the Hariri family residence.

Fox News' Trey Yingst, Hollie McKay and the Associated Press contributed to this report. Get the latest updates on the story at Foxnews.com.