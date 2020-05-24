Being two-faced is endearing for unique kitten named Biscuits and Gravy

article

Being "two-faced" is usually considered a bad thing. But, for a kitten named “Biscuits and Gravy” it's fascinating and endearing.

The kitten was born with two faces, two noses, four eyes and two tiny mouths. It was a surprise to owners BJ King and his wife in Oregon.

Known as a "Janus cat," after the Roman god, which has two faces, “Biscuits and Gravy “was part of a litter of six.

Janus cats rarely live more than a day, but, king and his wife are optimistic, feeding and constantly monitoring the newborn.

While it is rare, one named "Frank and Louie" lived for 15 years, making it into the Guinness World Records book in 2006..