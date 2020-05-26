BCA, FBI investigating after man dies while being detained by Minneapolis police

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the FBI are investigating after a man died while being detained by Minneapolis police.

According to a news release from the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to the 3700 block of Chicago Avenue South on a report of a forgery in progress.

Once on scene, they found a man believed to be in his 40s who appeared to be “under the influence” sitting in his car, according to police. Officers ordered him to get out of the car and when he did, police said he started to resist the responding officers.

The man was transported to HCMC where he died a short time later.

Minneapolis police initially said the incident was a medical incident. However, Facebook Live video since emerged that shows the man being pinned under an officer’s knee for at least seven minutes.

During that time, he appears to go limp.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.