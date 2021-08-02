Bay Area health officers to issue indoor mask mandate

Health officers representing the counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Sonoma and the city of Berkeley will be issuing an indoor mask mandate on Monday, according to a health department spokesperson.

A representative from San Mateo County confirmed the mandate will be announced at noon.

The joint announcement comes as the delta variant is on the rise and many jurisdictions are now issuing mask recommendations indoors, even among the vaccinated.

Some cities, including San Jose, Mountain View and Brentwood, are already requiring masks indoors.