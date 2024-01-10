Avalanche at Palisades Tahoe resort: search operations underway

A search is underway after an avalanche at the Palisades Tahoe ski resort on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Reports indicate that several rescues have occurred, but the exact number remains unclear. Additionally, it is uncertain whether any injuries have occurred. Ambulances and fire trucks were seen at Palisades Tahoe in video posted to X.

A Palisades Tahoe spokesperson said the slide happened on the Palisades side of the mountain above the GS gully area above KT-22 at around 9:30 a.m. The KT-22 lift had just opened today for the first time this winter This is an area for expert skiers.

The resort and adjoining Alpine Meadows ski slopes will be closed due to the avalanche.

The mountain's patrol team and other workers are out searching the area. The Placer County sheriff's office has sent personnel to help with the effort.

The Lake Tahoe region received heavy snow today and over the weekend.