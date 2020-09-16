Expand / Collapse search

As thousands flee NYC, is now the time to buy a home?

By
Published 
New York
FOX 5 NY

Major demand for homes in New York

Even with unemployment numbers still high, real estate brokers say the housing market is booming. But there are important factors to consider before you jump into homeownership.

NEW YORK - The real estate market in New York City's suburbs has remained red-hot for months, as thousands of people flee the city.

But is it a good time to buy a home? 

Survey shows dismal outlook for NYC

The Manhattan Institute says their survey found that 42 percent of New Yorkers say NYC is headed in the wrong direction.

A recent LendEDU poll found that more than 40 percent of Americans are working from home. But, those looking to buy a home may be spending a lot more than they should be.

At Channing Place in Eastchester, associate real estate broker Gloria Liscio says the move-ins have hit an all-time high since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. 

Moving companies swamped with customers leaving NYC

Fears of growing violence and the coronavirus have a lot of people choosing to move out of New York City.

“A very big influx. A lot of people coming up to the suburbs. Some are renting, some are buying” says Liscio.

Some brokers feel the low interest rates may offset the upcharge of the home. The same survey says Manhattan property sales are down 56%, which economists claim is the best time for buyers to move into the Big Apple.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. It is FREE! Download for iOS or Android