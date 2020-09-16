As thousands flee NYC, is now the time to buy a home?

The real estate market in New York City's suburbs has remained red-hot for months, as thousands of people flee the city.

But is it a good time to buy a home?

A recent LendEDU poll found that more than 40 percent of Americans are working from home. But, those looking to buy a home may be spending a lot more than they should be.

At Channing Place in Eastchester, associate real estate broker Gloria Liscio says the move-ins have hit an all-time high since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

“A very big influx. A lot of people coming up to the suburbs. Some are renting, some are buying” says Liscio.

Some brokers feel the low interest rates may offset the upcharge of the home. The same survey says Manhattan property sales are down 56%, which economists claim is the best time for buyers to move into the Big Apple.