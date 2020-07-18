Arson suspected in fire at 15-century Nantes cathedral in France

Authorities believe that a fire at a historic 15-century cathedral in France was started intentionally.

Video shows smoke spewing from between the towers of the St Peter’s and St Paul’s Cathedral in Nantes, France on July 18, with firefighters working outside to bring the blaze under control.

The fire destroyed the cathedral’s organ and shattered stained glass windows.

The cathedral, which dates to the 15th century, was damaged by a different fire in 1972.

The fire comes just over a year after an enormous fire at the world-famous Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris destroyed its roof and main spire.

“After Notre-Dame, the Saint-Pierre-et-Saint-Paul cathedral, in the heart of Nantes, is in flames. Support for our firefighters who take all risks to save this Gothic jewel of the city," French President Emmanuel Macron wrote on Twitter.

Storyful contributed to this report.